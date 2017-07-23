Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Orange Ginger Chicken Packs

Makes 4 servings (1 chicken breast per serving)

½ cup orange juice

2 tablespoons hoisin sauce

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon minced ginger

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts (4 oz. each)

2 navel oranges, sliced

Combine orange juice, hoisin sauce, garlic and ginger in a zip top bag. Add chicken breasts and turn to coat. Marinate at 30-60 minutes in the refrigerator. Trim ends from oranges and slice into 4 slices each. Tear four sheets of both aluminum foil and parchment paper and layer parchment on top of foil. Place 2 orange slices on parchment on lay one and then place chicken breast on top of oranges. Wrap and seal each packet and place on preheated grill (or in 350 degree oven) and grill for 20-30 minutes or until chicken reaches 165 degrees when tested with cooking thermometer.

* Marinade is also very good with salmon.

Nutritional information per serving: 204 calories, 7g fat (2g saturated fat), 75mg cholesterol, 205mg sodium, 8g carbohydrate, .5g fiber, 26g protein.

Source: Recipe adapted from allrecipes.com