Royals complete sweep of White Sox with 5-4 walk-off

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brandon Moss hit a game-ending double off Tyler Clippard that lifted the Kansas City Royals over the White Sox 5-4 Sunday, extending Chicago’s longest losing streak in four years to nine games.

Whit Merrifield, Jorge Bonifacio and Eric Hosmer hit consecutive home runs off Derek Holland in the fourth inning for a 3-0 lead, and Merrifield hit another solo shot in the eighth off Dan Jennings to tie the score at 4.

Mike Moustakas singled off Gregory Infante (0-1) leading off the ninth and pinch-runner Lorenzo Cain advanced on a wild pitch. Clippard relieved in his second appearance since he was acquired from the New York Yankees, and Moss doubled.

Kelvin Herrera (3-2) struck out two in a perfect ninth, extending the scoreless streak by the Royals bullpen to 18 innings over five games. Kansas City has won five straight following a skid of seven losses in eight games and went 6-4 on a homestand that included four walkoff wins.

Chicago had not lost nine in a row since Aug. 30-Sept. 7, 2013.

Holland allowed three runs, four hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings, throwing 87 pitches. He is 1-6 in his past 10 starts,

Kansas City had not hit three straight homers since Tony Graffanino, Angel Berroa and Doug Mientkiewicz against Detroit’s Mike Maroth on May 25, 2006, a game the Royals lost 13-8.

Royals starter Travis Wood gave up four runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. He has an 8.31 ERA in three starts this season and is winless as a starter in eight appearances since April 28, 2015.

Adam Engel hit a three-run double in the fourth and scored on Jose Abreu’s double for a 4-3 lead.

ANDERSON SITS AGAIN

White Sox SS Tim Anderson, who is hitting .212 with a .224 on-base percentage in his past 18 games, was not in the lineup for the second straight game. Anderson has one walk and 20 strikeouts in 67 plate-appearances in that stretch. Manager Rick Renteria said he is giving Anderson “a little mental” break and he will start Monday against the Cubs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Chicago’s Melky Cabrera left in the fifth inning with a bruised left foot after fouling a pitch off of it in the first inning.

UP NEXT

White Sox: A four-game series against the Cubs opens Monday at Wrigley Field. RHP Miguel Gonzalez (4-9) is to start for the White Sox and RHP Kyle Hendricks (4-3) for the Cubs.

Royals: RHP Jason Hammel (4-8) is slated to start Monday at Detroit in the opener of a 10-day trip. RHP Justin Verlander (5-7) is to pitch for the Tigers.