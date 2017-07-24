Be prepared for congestion as crews shut down lanes of Buck O’Neil Bridge for inspections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Be prepared if you plan to use the Buck O'Beil Bridge this week.

Starting Monday, crews will close part of the bridge for inspections.

If you've driven on this bridge recently, you know it needs some work. At 60 years old, MoDOT says the Buck O'Neil Bridge is in desperate need of repair, which is why the inspection happening this week is so important.

More than 40,000 drivers take the bridge to work every day, according to the Mid American Regional Council.

If you are one of those drivers, give yourself some extra time. At 8 a.m. Monday crews closed a northbound lane of 169-Highway. Then at 10 a.m. they shut down a southbound lane.

While the routine inspections take place, there is currently a long-term study going on to address the needs of the bridge.

The Mid- American Regional Council will make recommendations in the next year. That means the bridge could close starting in 2019.