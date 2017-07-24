Before reporting to St. Joseph for training camp, Chiefs formally introduce new GM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs formally introduced Brett Veach as the team's new general manager Monday.

From the North Club inside Arrowhead Stadium, Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt started off the news conference by stating that it has been a busy off season for the organization.

Hunt said they had evaluated more than a dozen candidates from around the league and interviewed "a number."

"After going through the process it was clear that Brett Veach was the right person to be the next general manager of the Chiefs," Hunt said.

Veach has worked in the NFL for 11 years, having previously served as the Chiefs’ co-director of player personnel for five years. Veach joined the Chiefs after six years with the Philadelphia Eagles. This will be his first season as a GM.

"He has a sharp football eye, a tremendous work ethic and a keen eye for finding talent," Hunt added.

Veach, a 39-year-old native of Mt. Carmel, Penn., was the Assistant to Head Coach Andy Read for three season (2007-09). Before joining the Eagles, Veach was the Supervisor of Intercollegiate Athletic Events at the University of Delaware, his alma mater.

"To Chiefs Kingdom, this is a very challenging profession --both mentally and emotionally. However, when you pull up to this stadium on game day and smell the barbecue in the air and see the fan interaction and that sea of red, we're quickly reminded of how lucky we are to work here in this city for this great owner and these great fans," Veach said during his first news conference since been named the team's general manager.

The Chiefs let John Dorsey go in late June. Dorsey joined Kansas City in January of 2013 as GM, after two stops in Green Bay and one with Seattle where he held various roles in football operations and player personnel.

Veach said one of his first priorities as general manager was to get quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed before camp. The Chiefs did that on Friday, signing the rookie to a four-year contract. Kansas City traded its first- and third-round picks this year and its first-round pick next year to the Buffalo Bills to grab the Texas Tech quarterback with the 10th overall selection.

"The great thing is the staff that's already here kind of knows the game plan, knows me, and knows what I bring to the table. So, I think going forward, it's going to be an aggressive approach each one with the primary focus being on the draft," Veach said as he described how the staff, which he has worked with for a few years is like family.

Veach added that having that type of bond with the organization will help him in his new role.

"They not only know me, but they know our approach has been successful," Veach said.

For those looking to keep up with Veach on social media, the new GM says he will not tweet.

Also during this off season the Chiefs reached a long-term contract extension with head coach Andy Reid in June.

In 2016, the Chiefs finished 12-4, winning the AFC West and sweeping the division. Kansas City earned the two-seed in the playoffs and a first-round bye.

Reid coached the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2012. He’s entering his 19th season as an NFL coach and owns a career regular season record of 173-114.

Watch the full news conference with Veach and Hunt below:

