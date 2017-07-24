Crane topples over while setting heavy sign into place in Blue Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- A construction crane that belongs to a crew building a new Price Chopper grocery store in Blue Springs toppled over Monday morning and was causing traffic issues.

According to MoDOT, the hydraulic truck crane was trying to lift a heavy metal sign when it rolled on its side at about 9:40 a.m. at 7 Highway and 40 Highway.

FOX 4 awaits information from MoDOT on whether anyone was injured.

According to MoDOT, the crash punctured a hole in a gas cylinder of a truck parked at the scene. MoDOT warns of this additional hazard.

FOX 4's Marcus Officer is reporting from the scene and will update this story on FOX 4 newscasts and the FOX4KC app.

Breaking update: A gas cylinder punctured inside pickup truck. Yet another hazard-- SB 7 Hwy & 40 Hwy in Blue Springs. #kctraffic #besafe pic.twitter.com/wZo9ja1aV5 — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) July 24, 2017

Breaking update: A view of the crane that's now blocking parts of SB 7 Hwy near 40 Highway in Blue Springs. Use caution in area. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/20sD9yS7mv — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) July 24, 2017