Crane topples over while setting heavy sign into place in Blue Springs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- A construction crane that belongs to a crew building a new Price Chopper grocery store in Blue Springs toppled over Monday morning and was causing traffic issues.
According to MoDOT, the hydraulic truck crane was trying to lift a heavy metal sign when it rolled on its side at about 9:40 a.m. at 7 Highway and 40 Highway.
FOX 4 awaits information from MoDOT on whether anyone was injured.
According to MoDOT, the crash punctured a hole in a gas cylinder of a truck parked at the scene. MoDOT warns of this additional hazard.
