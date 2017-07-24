Edwardsville Police searching for missing 51-year-old man with schizophrenia

EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. — Police are searching for a missing 51-year-old man who has been reportedly missing for five days.

Edwardsville Police said John Santos Hondras was last seen on July 19 at 1:40 a.m. near 56th and Halsey Street in Shawnee, Kan.

Police said Hondras has schizophrenia and has not had his medication since he’s been missing. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark blue or black shorts.

Hondras does not have a cell phone. He is known to frequent Central Park Towers at 15 N. 10th Street in KCK.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Edwardsville, Kan. Police Department at (913) 441-6983, or (913) 596-3000.