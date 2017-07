KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two semi trucks were left as little more than smoldering ruins Monday morning, after a fire near a transportation center in KCK.

The two haulers caught fire sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 10 at the Core Carrier Transportation center at 1020 Sunshine Road.

Crews managed to put out the fire, but two semis were a total loss. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.