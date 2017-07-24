Grilled corn on the cob and brats like you’ve never had before

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grilled Corn on the Cob

Start with the freshest corn you can find

Place whole, unshucked ears of corn in the microwave

Microwave 4 at a time for six minutes

Peel back the husk and silk to reveal the steamed corn

Place the corn directly over your heat source, turning often until it’s charred

Since the corn is cooked through, this should take less than 10 minutes

Serve with complementary slathers such as butters, seasonings, and spices

Garlic, Ginger, Soy Butter

Ingredients:

1 medium garlic clove minced on a microplane grater

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 Tbs. soy sauce

3 Tbs. softened butter

A squeeze of charred lemon half (about 1 teaspoon)

Directions:

Cut lemon in half and place flesh side down over direct heat.

Combine garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and butter. Stir to combine.

Remove lemon from grill once charred and squeeze over butter mixture. Stir together and serve mixture in a bowl with a basting brush.

Smokey Kansas City Butter

Provide guests with a ramekin of softened butter along with a basting brush (about 4 Tbs. softened butter)

Slather corncob with butter and immediately shake BBQ rub, such as Smokey Kansas City All Purpose seasoning, generously over buttered corncob.

Brat Tub

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

Heavy-duty aluminum foil pan

8 brats

2 large onions, sliced into rings

3 cans of your favorite American Lager

Mustard

Smokey Kansas City BBQ sauce

Directions:

Build a 2 zone fire. Or turn your burners so that one side is medium heat and the other side is high heat.

Place brats, onions, and enough beer to fill the pan; does not need to cover the top of sausages.

Simmer the brats over in-direct or medium heat for approximately 20 minutes or until they reach an internal temperature of 150 degrees Fahrenheit. Turning occasionally.

Transfer brats to direct or high heat, but allow onions to continue to simmer over in-direct or medium heat in the beer bath.

Turn your par-cooked brats over direct high heat to reach desired char around the outside casing.

Serve on a bun with mustard, BBQ sauce, and a pile of the simmered onions!

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.