Independence police report injury crash after driver smashes SUV into QuikTrip convenience store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Police and emergency crews are at the scene of an injury crash on Monday night where a driver smashed through the front of a QuikTrip store at Independence and Sterling.

Independence police report that four people were injured just before 9 p.m., the extent of their injuries are currently unknown. The building has obviously suffered significant structural damage.

Watch this page and FOX 4 News at 10 for the latest updates.

Download the fox4kc app and be sure to sign up under “alerts” for “push notifications” to stay informed FOX 4 Android app | FOX 4 iPhone app