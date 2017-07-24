Chiefs formally introduce new general manager

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will formally introduce Brett Veach as the seventh General Manager in franchise history on Monday, July 24 at a news conference.

The announcement will be made at 11 a.m. from the North Club inside Arrowhead Stadium.

Before the Kansas City Chiefs introduced Brett Veach as their new GM Monday, July 24, Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt spoke about the team letting John Dorsey go at the end of June.