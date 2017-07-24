Chiefs formally introduce new general manager

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will formally introduce Brett Veach as the seventh General Manager in franchise history on Monday, July 24 at a news conference.

The announcement will be made at 11 a.m. from the North Club inside Arrowhead Stadium.

