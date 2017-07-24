One person transported to hospital after crash along 23rd Street near I-435

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — First responders were on the scene of a crash involving serious injuries early Monday morning.

The crash occurred near the exit ramp from I-435 to 23rd Street around 6:10 a.m.

According to Sergeant Bill Mahoney, a white Ford pickup truck headed west on 23rd Street struck the side of a blue Chevy heading south on West Front Street .

The driver the Chevy is in critical condition.

Officers on the scene gave the driver of the pickup truck a ride to work.

Witnesses told police the driver of the Chevy ran the light, but police have not yet released the official cause.