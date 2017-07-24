Royals and Padres make trade with a trio of pitchers headed to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have made a splash ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring three pitchers from the San Diego Padres: starter Trevor Cahill, reliever Ryan Buchter and closer Brandon Maurer.

We have acquired pitchers Trevor Cahill, Brandon Maurer and Ryan Buchter from the San Diego Padres. Welcome to the #Royals! pic.twitter.com/haHZt5yV2U — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 24, 2017

In return, the Royals have sent reliever Matt Strahm, starter Travis Wood and prospect Esteury Ruiz.

Maurer has saved 20 games this season and sports a 5.72 ERA. A one-time All-Star, Cahill is 4-3 in 11 starts, and has posted a 3.69 earned-run average in 61 innings pitched. He hasn’t pitched more than 100 innings since 2014 for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Buchter is 3-3 in 42 appearances, with 47 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings, he’s held opponents to 1.20 walks/hits per innings pitched in 2017.

The Royals placed Strahm on the disabled list with a torn patellar tendon at the beginning of July. Wood has a 6.91 ERA this year, in three July starts he failed to get out of the fifth inning each appearance.