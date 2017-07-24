Royals and Padres make trade with a trio of pitchers headed to KC

Posted 5:43 pm, July 24, 2017, by , Updated at 05:47PM, July 24, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have made a splash ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring three pitchers from the San Diego Padres: starter Trevor Cahill, reliever Ryan Buchter and closer Brandon Maurer.

In return, the Royals have sent reliever Matt Strahm, starter Travis Wood and prospect Esteury Ruiz.

Maurer has saved 20 games this season and sports a 5.72 ERA. A one-time All-Star, Cahill is 4-3 in 11 starts, and has posted a 3.69 earned-run average in 61 innings pitched. He hasn’t pitched more than 100 innings since 2014 for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Buchter is 3-3 in 42 appearances, with 47 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings, he’s held opponents to 1.20 walks/hits per innings pitched in 2017.

The Royals placed Strahm on the disabled list with a torn patellar tendon at the beginning of July. Wood has a 6.91 ERA this year,  in three July starts he failed to get out of the fifth inning each appearance.