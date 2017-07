KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thirty businesses have been without power at Ward Parkway Center since Saturday.

A transformer reportedly exploded at the shopping center at 85th and Ward Parkway sometime after Saturday’s storm. The shopping center has made use of an emergency power source, but a large area of the center is still in the dark.

The outage caused those stores to lose two days of business.

KCP&L is expected to arrive at the shopping center around 5 p.m. to begin working to restore power.