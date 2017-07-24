× Storm debris drop-off locations in Shawnee, Lenexa and Prairie Village

SHAWNEE, Kan. — The city opened a second brush/limb drop-off site in Shawnee on Monday. You’ll need proof-of-residency before they will accept your storm debris.

Drop-off locations are at Johnson Drive and Renner Road or Gum Springs Park at 67th and Nieman.

Both sites are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., through Saturday.

Lenexa residents should take their storm debris to 7700 Cottonwood Street, which will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. The hours are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

In Prairie Village, residents will be able to wait for trash day to get rid of their downed limbs. Prairie Village contracted with two companies to pick up debris. People should tie limbs into bundles no longer than four feet. On Thursday, Arbor masters will collect larger limbs and those must be cut into sections less than ten feet.