T.J. Miller of “The Emoji Movie” says KC is one of his favorite places to do stand up comedy

For a lot of us, emojis are part of our everyday lives and now, they're getting their own movie.

"The Emoji Movie" comes out on Friday, July 28 and Russ Simmons sat down with the star of the film, T.J. Miller, who was more interested in chatting about his ties to the Kansas City area than the movie.

Miller, who grew up in Parsons, Kan., said his family, including extended relatives, is from southeast Kansas.

"I am Kansas through and through," Miller said looking directly at the camera.

