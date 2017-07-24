Thousands still struggling without power two days after storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSION, Kan. -- People throughout the metro are still without power two days after a storm wiped out electricity to over 100,000 customers.

Some of the hardest hit areas, like Northern Johnson County, are struggling to have power restored with so much debris still littering many neighborhoods.

It is getting more difficult for those without power to say cool inside. The longer the electricity is out, the more heat builds up inside of their homes. In some cases, it is cooler outside than inside.

"It is a little bit colder out here because it has wind and it is really hot inside," said 6-year-old Treygan Miesse. He and his 2-year-old sister are from central Kansas, visiting their great grandparents in Mission, Kan.

The family drove in Sunday night to quite a sight.

"Came across Metcalf and started to see all these broken trees, and I thought 'oh, I hope that doesn't happen to us,'" said Miesse's great grandmother Mary Funk. "We got here and we had twigs and debris and we had no power."

Funk and her great grandchildren spent much of Monday watching power workers in town from Topeka fight through debris to repair downed power lines.

Frank Collins has set up camp in his driveway to get out out of the heat in his house. It is where he and his wife started their day.

"We were sitting out here drinking coffee. It was pretty nice, waiting for the electricity to come back on," said Collins.

Collins is in better shape than most. He has a generator that is powering his refrigerator, a fan, a de-humidifier and his neighbor's refrigerator.

It might be a long wait. Some folks in the metro could be without power until Wednesday.