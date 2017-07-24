Tree couldn’t withstand the storm, crashes down on family’s two cars in Overland Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Among the many stories following the weekend storm in the Kansas City-area, there's this one from Overland Park, where a huge tree was uprooted and smashed not one, but two cars, as it fell into the driveway at the home near 82nd and Lamar.

The Ramirez family was inside their house at the time. They heard a noise and then watched as the massive tree fell onto their cars.

"It was strong raining and I came to the window and saw the tree come down like this. And I see that my car is under it and I start yelling my car, my car, the tree came over," said Jeronimo Ramirez, homeowner. "At the time I talked to my daughter and I said, 'Did you see the tree, the tree came over my car. And my daughter said what?!' And she showed up and was like, 'Oh my God."

Ramirez says his insurance adjuster should be out Monday or Tuesday, but until then, he's stuck. KCP&L crews are also asking for patience because it's taking longer to get work done due to the downed trees.

A KCP&L spokesperson called this outage one of the worst in history.