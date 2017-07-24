Watch live: President Trump makes statement on health care after criticism of Republicans

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a statement Monday afternoon on health care. FOX 4 will carry his statement live on FOX 4 television and in the livestream player above. (Click here if you don’t see the live player.)

Sunday evening, he criticized Republicans over their failure so far to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law.

In a series of Sunday tweets, Trump says the repercussions from not repealing and replacing “Obamacare” will be “far greater than any of them understand!”

Republicans in the Senate are struggling to come together on a bill to overhaul the nation’s health care law.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is making a last-gasp effort to resuscitate the legislation after Trump insisted that senators not leave town for their August recess without passing a health bill.

Trump has a complicated relationship with the GOP, but its lawmakers have continued to be generally supportive of the president.

Pres. Trump also expressed his frustration with Republicans, saying they “do very little to protect their President.”