3,000 miles road trip to honor families of fallen heroes stops in KC in memory of Olathe East H.S. grad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A group of patriots will travel 3,000 miles to honor the families of fallen heroes, and the riders will stop at Arrowhead Stadium Tuesday to honor a local Gold Star family.

The riders will honor 53 Gold Star families during their trip including one family from Independence, Mo.

During their stop they will honor Debbi Murchison, the mother of Specialist Matthew Murchison.

Matthew died during Operation Iraqi Freedom at 21 years old. He graduated from Olathe East High School and joined the Army in 2005.

Fox 4 spoke with his mother back in 2014, when a traveling exhibit stopped at Union Station remembering the fallen.

"He loved the military, he loved everything about the patriotism," his mother said.

The group started their trip in Eugene, Ore., on July 15 and will end at the Arlington National Cemetery in D.C.

The 3,000 mile trip will take 17 days to travel from coast to coast. During the trip, they will make stops at fallen soldiers homes and meet with families to show gratitude for their service.

They will give each family a "Memorial Plaque of Distinguished Service."