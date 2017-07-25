Crews continue to work long hours in heat to restore power, relieve frustration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- As of Tuesday morning nearly 7,000 customers in the metro are still without power -- that's three days after the storm that rolled through on Saturday night.

Right after the storm hit there were around 140,000 people without power, and it's been a long haul for the crews who are out working to get all power restored.

Kansas City Power and Light says this weekend's storm, which included 70 mph winds, came in very quickly leaving more damage than could have been expected.

GALLERY: Tree damage shows force of Saturday night storm

Crews have been running into broken poles and broke cross arms, but the biggest problems they've encountered is trees falling on power lines.

KCP&L says there`s a crew of more than 1,000 workers. Some from out of state, working to restore power.

"We care about you," KCP&L Senior Director of Operations Jamie Kiely said. "We know you`re out there. We`re taking the biggest numbers and groups at a time and we`re working our way through it. We won`t stop until everybody`s on."

Related stories: