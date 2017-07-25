Elderly KCK couple comes home from vacation to find massive storm damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- People throughout the metro are still cleaning up from Saturday's storm. Several thousand people are still without power and as every day passes, the damage reports continue to roll in.

Some of the worst damage is at 30th and Oakland Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas where a large tree fell onto a home.

As the storm rolled through Saturday night, Nathaniel and Idella Daniels were visiting their son in Las Vegas. It was a call from a relative telling them about the disaster that cut the couple's trip short.

They sent me pictures, I didn't know it was this bad," said Idella Danies. "I don't know how I am going to fix it."

The Daniels don't have insurance. Idella said she when she tried to get insurance, she was told no because of the location of their home in the Kensington neighborhood in KCK.

And that's sad because that's my fault," said Daniels, "Because I shouldn't have just listened to one insurance company, I should have called more."

This has been the Daniel's family home for about 50 years. Their children grew up here, and now their house with a lifetime of memories is smashed underneath a tree. The couple, 85 and 86 years old, lives on social security and were slowly renovating the property. They recently installed new power lines from the home to the pole, which have been ripped to the ground.

The Daniels had not taken a vacation in 14 years. During their previous trip out of town, the couple's house was robbed while they were away.

We didn't have all these cell phones so I came back home and everything was gone," said Idella. "I said, 'I better not go on vacation anymore.'"

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the elderly couple.