Football fans, dog lovers react to news of Michael Vick interning with Chiefs as a coach

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick was at the Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph Tuesday. The Chiefs media relations department confirmed that Vick is a coaching intern with the Chiefs this summer. Vick is part of the NFL's agreement with the NFL Players' Association to assist in coaching internships, better known as the Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship Program.

It’s an odd homecoming for the former star quarterback who spent two years at Leavenworth Federal Prison for his role in an interstate dog fighting ring.

It was Andy Reid who gave Vick a chance to wear his #7 jersey again when he was coaching the Philadelphia Eagles after he returned his inmate #33765-183 uniform at Leavenworth. Vick was convicted in the interstate dog fighting ring a decade ago. He admitted to financing the operation that killed and tortured animals, and to actively participating in dog fighting in several states.

Despite other legal troubles prior to his imprisonment, he’s pretty much stayed out of trouble since. He made the best of his second chance in the NFL and earned a contract reportedly worth $100 million in unguaranteed money.

FOX 4 traveled to area sports bars and dog parks today to find out if people around Kansas City think he deserves a shot as a Chiefs coach.

“I wish as a society we valued people’s character and the decisions they make and the actions they take, but it doesn’t seem like that’s the case and we’re not the only city that’s like that, I just kind of wish we were,” Erica Carper, a volunteer with Chain of Hope said.

“I didn’t like what he did because I’m an animal lover, but I think he did that more out of upbringing in the South and ignorance. I don’t want to hold it against him, he’s a great quarterback and we’ve got Mahomes and I think it’s great that we have somebody like Vick to help Mahomes out.”

The Chiefs haven’t announced exactly what Vick’s role with the team will be throughout the preseason. Not surprisingly he was spotted Tuesday chatting with the quarterbacks.