Independence police investigate suspicious device in neighborhood, temporarily shut down roads

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Investigators with an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit are in the 10300 block of E. 9th Street on Tuesday afternoon where a neighbor reported a suspicious device in his yard.

Police haven’t confirmed what the device is, but say they’ve needed to shut down E. 9th Street south from Ash to Fairview while the investigation is completed. The call to police was made at about 3:30 p.m.

