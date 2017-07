Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- This spring, Angie Moreno and Cheryl Melvin of the Greater Kansas City Area joined other volunteers on a special Samaritan`s purse team to deliver shoebox gifts to children in Rwanda, sharing a message of encouragement, hope and God`s love through the Project Operation Christmas Child.

Watch the video above to hear the passion these women had to help the children they were visiting.