Michael Vick working as coaching intern at Chiefs training camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick was at the Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph Tuesday. The Chiefs media relations department confirmed that Vick is a coaching intern with the Chiefs this summer.

Vick was a QB for the Philadelphia Eagles during Andy Reid’s tenure as the Eagles’ head coach.

Vick was on the field this morning for the first workout of training camp, and blended in with the approximately thirty other members of the coaching staff when the team went to the field.

No local TV cameras were permitted on the field at that time.

The Chiefs video department was not aware of his presence during practice. A member of the Chiefs web team recognized Vick as the team was leaving the field after practice. The Chiefs had hoped to save the story as an exclusive for their web site.

The Chiefs also confirmed that Vick is part of the NFL’s agreement with the NFL Players’ Association to assist in coaching internships, better know as the Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship Program.