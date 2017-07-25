Overland Park priest arrested in Maryland amid accusations of ‘boundary violations’ with a minor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- An Overland Park priest who served the Kansas City, Kan. Catholic Archdiocese has been arrested and charged on allegations of inappropriate conduct involving a minor.

Scott Kallal was taken into police custody on Monday in Montgomery County, Maryland, according to court records.

Kallal was accused of "boundary violations" from two separate sources, the Archdiocese said in the statement.

The Archdiocese released a statement Tuesday morning announcing the charges, and assuring their full cooperation with law enforcement in the matter.

The Church announced at Masses on the weekend of July 15-16 that Kallal had been suspended from his associate pastor position at Holy Spirit Church in Overland Park.

Kallal, 35, was also a member of the Apostles of the Interior Life, an order of priests whose primary ministry is to provide spiritual direction and help young people discern their vocations.

Among the allegations of Kallal's actions is one encounter in which Kallal "touched the chest of the minor during an incident that had originally been described as tickling," the Church's statement said.

Kallal has been charged in Wyandotte County, although the specific charges have not yet been announced.

Last week, the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas released the following statement:

The Archdiocese has received allegations from two separate sources concerning boundary violations by one of its priests, Father Scott Kallal, AVI. A preliminary investigation into the allegations by the Archdiocese revealed violations of some of the Archdiocese’s safe environment guidelines which all clerics, employees and volunteers are asked to observe when interacting with young people. Because one of the allegations involved a minor, the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) has been notified. The investigation is ongoing. The Independent Review Board has been asked to review the matter and make recommendations. Father Kallal has been suspended from the exercise of his public priestly ministry pending the outcome of the DCF and the Archdiocesan investigations and the recommendation of the Independent Review Board. Father Kallal denies any moral misconduct or malicious intent and has agreed to undergo evaluation and counseling. The Archbishop asks for prayers for all involved in this situation and reminds Catholics of the presumption of innocence unless proof indicates otherwise. The Archdiocese takes very seriously any allegations made against employees, clerics or volunteers who serve in the Archdiocese. Anyone who has knowledge of inappropriate conduct by any priest, deacon, employee or volunteer is encouraged to contact the confidential report line at (913) 647-3051 to make a report to archdiocesan report investigator Jan Saylor. To report sexual misconduct or criminal behavior, call the above number, go towww.archkck.org/reportabuse to report online or call the DCF or local law enforcement directly.

