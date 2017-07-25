Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews: Ghost in the Shell, Gifted and Boss Baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Is "Ghost in the Shell" spooky? "Gifted" presentable? "Boss Baby" infantile? Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews!

1) GHOST IN THE SHELL (PG-13)

Paramount

Scarlett Johansson stars in "Ghost in the Shell," a big budget live-action adaptation of the classic comic and animated series. The visuals are impressive and the film captures the manga comic's strange, dark tone of paranoia. But "Ghost in the Shell" is uniquely Japanese. They should have cast it that way.

Shawn says, Shawn says the cultural insensitivity is distracting. Enough.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

2) GIFTED (PG-13)

Fox Searchlight

RUSS

Young McKenna Grace gives one of the best child performances you’re likely to see in “Gifted,” the story of a seven-year-old math genius whose guardian uncle, played by Chris Evans, tries to help her fit in. The performances elevate this touching tale that, in lesser hands, could have been as corny as a Lifetime TV movie.

Shawn says surprisingly moving and thoroughly entertaining.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

3) THE BOSS BABY (PG)

Dreamworks Animation

Alec Baldwin provides the lead voice in this animated film about a toddler who talks like and is as manipulative as an adult boss.

Shawn says the one-joke premise quickly wears thin.

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

