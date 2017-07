× Single vehicle crash near Santa Fe and Olathe View claims life of one person

OLATHE, Kan. — One person is dead after a crash in Olathe near Santa Fe and Olathe View.

The crash occurred Tuesday just before 6 a.m.

According to a witness, a four-door pickup truck headed west on Santa Fe crossed the westbound lanes and smashed into a tree.

A tweet from the Olathe Police Department says Santa Fe at Olathe View is closed while they conduct their investigation.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Santa Fe @ Olathe View closed due to an Injury Crash. Find am alt route. — Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) July 25, 2017