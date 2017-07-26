As St. Joe makes final preps for eclipse, Visitors Bureau hosts Q&A about the historic event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- There are 26 days and counting -- that`s all the time you have left to get ready for a once-in-a-generation Total Solar Eclipse.

Astronomist Dr. Angela Speck spoke to dozens of people Wednesday morning in a free public session about the basics of a `total solar eclipse` -- in simple terms, the moon will be right in between the earth and the sun.

Total eclipses happen nearly every year, but what`s cool here is the `viewing` path -- it`s rare that it falls on land and in a place where people can travel to see it.

St. Joe is one of the top 10 spots in the U.S. to view the total eclipse, and the sun will be completely blocked for 2 minutes and 38 seconds -- total darkness and bright stars in the middle of the day.

"The temperature drops because we blocked out the sun so it gets colder and that generates wind, so you`re going to feel wind. And, because it gets dark, animals and plants react. Birds will start to go swarmy. Cows will go back to the barn," Dr. Speck said.

St. Joe has been prepping for this for four years. A local children`s author has even written a book for kids about this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Wednesday's sessions included info about travel, traffic, tourism, weather -- and most importantly, the glasses.

FOX 4's Megan Dillard will have more on the info session and the glasses you'll need on FOX 4 news at 5 and 6 p.m.

Still need glasses? Click here.

Want to see the full path of the eclipse? Click here.

Watch the full info. session here: