AT&T outage map shows significant outage in KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The AT&T outage map shows a significant out in Kansas City and its surrounding areas Wednesday morning.

Many who posted in the thread on the outage page said they cannot make phone calls.

Some in Topeka were reporting no service. Others reported an outage in Lawrence and Overland Park.

"I do not have cell service in Overland Park, but my kids phone have service- all thru ATT. 😡 Not happy, too many work calls that will be jeopardized," one person posted.

Another person reported being without service since 5 a.m.

Click here to view the outage map.

AT&T says they're away of the issue and are working to resolve it.

"We're aware of an issue in the Kansas City area affecting voice calls. We're working to fix it," the company tweeted.

We're aware of an issue in the Kansas City area affecting voice calls. We're working to fix it. — ATTCares (@ATTCares) July 26, 2017