Crews spent morning boarding up Raytown home where fire killed two men

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- Crews spent Wednesday boarding up a home and trying to determine what caused an early morning fire that forced five people from a Raytown home and killed two.

The fire broke out at the home near Blue Ridge and East 57th Street around 5:05 a.m. Crews arrived on the scene five minutes later and found the home heavily engulfed in flames.

The front of the home sustained heavy damage, along with the roof. Fox 4's Kera Mashek, who was at the scene, said just about every window of the home was busted.

Five people were able to escape the blaze, but two men were not. They both died.

There has been some speculation as to what caused this fire, but the official cause is still under investigation.

Raytown Battalion Chief Ty Helphrey said the fire appeared to have progressed rapidly.

"The fire looks like it progressed very rapidly, but we won't know until we get our investigators in there and get the fire pulled apart and really look at the fire characteristics," Helphrey said. "We won't be able to talk about right to fire growth."

While the victims' names have not been released, neighbors told Fox 4 the family was well-known and one of the victims was a grandfather.

Blue Ridge Cutoff was closed Wednesday from 55th Street to 59th Street while crews investigate.

Watch Fox 4's full interview with Raytown Battalion Chief Ty Helphrey: