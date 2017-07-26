Deadly early morning house fire in Raytown claims life of two people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- Two people are dead following a house fire in Raytown, Mo., early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at a home near Blue Ridge and East 57th Street around 5:05 a.m. Crews arrived on the scene five minutes later and found the home heavily engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to get five people out of the home, but unfortunately two did not make it out.

Raytown Battalion Chief Ty Helphrey said he had not had a chance to speak to the people who were inside of the home to find out if they were family or just a group of friends.

The cause of the fire and the identities of the deceased have not yet been released.

"Now we're transitioning from fire attack and overhaul into our investigation phase where we still start working with the state fire marshal's office and the other agencies to start investigating to determine where the fire started and how it started," Helphrey said.

Helphrey also said the fire appears to have progressed rapidly.

Blue Ridge Cutoff is closed from 55th Street to 59th Street while crews investigate.