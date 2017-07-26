Driver accused of intentionally running over woman near Paola, six others charged with murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAOLA, Kan. -- A total of seven suspects are facing murder-related charges after a woman was hit and killed with a car Friday near Paola, the Miami County district attorney alleging that victim Heather Briggs was intentionally struck.

The DA says that suspected driver Nichole Razo, 21 of Parker, Kan., was charged on Tuesday with first degree murder or second degree murder in the alternative. On Wednesday the following suspects were charged first degree murder in the commission of a felony, commonly known as "Felony Murder":

*Curtis C. Cooley, 29, of Osawatomie

*Seth D. Herron, 25, of Paola

*April C. Lunsford, 36, of Paola

*Michael J. Pearce, 27, of Osawatomie

*David A. Rhoades, 24, of Osawatomie

​*Kevin L. Stevens, 29, of Osawatomie

The underlying felony for all is methamphetamine distribution.

At about 2 a.m. on Friday, Miami County deputies went to the 31500 block of Look-Out Road a couple of miles west of Paola where a caller said that a car was on top of Briggs. Emergency crews said the 23-year-old woman from Baldwin City was dead when they arrived.

A news release from the sheriff said that an investigation revealed several people were in the area during that time, and that Briggs was intentionally hit. All suspects' bonds have been set at $1,000,000.