Initial reactions mixed to Gov. Brownback’s prospective post as religious freedom ambassador

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- There has been mixed reaction to the announcement that Kansas Governor Sam Brownback will be nominated as an ambassador for religious freedom. FOX 4 broke the news to several people at Unity Church of Overland Park. Several people declined to comment because they wanted to know more.

Junie Maggio was there and had initial thoughts are that were optimistic.

“I’m very happy to hear that someone from the state of Kansas has been appointed to a position that can effect the whole United States.

“I’m glad about that and I would be so interested to know more about what that’s going to entail,” said Maggio.

Kansas Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley released this statement that reads: "Sam Brownback will be remembered for becoming the most unpopular governor in America. His tax experiment failed to grow the economy as he promised. Instead, his policies have bankrupted our state and led to destroying nearly every agency in state government as well as his own political career. He is moving on not because of anything he’s done in Kansas, but because of who he knows in Washington D.C.”

An appointment of Gov. Brownback could open the door for Kansas Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer. FOX 4 intended to hear from Lt. Gov. Colyer and we were told that he’s currently at a convention for lieutenant governors.