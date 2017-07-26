Learn the tricks- How kids hide potentially dangerous apps used by sexual predators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are several ways kids are hiding apps used by sex traffickers to groom children.

Three of the most common are described below. (Watch the video in the player above, which may be easier to follow, as FOX 4's Dhomonique Ricks demonstrates how to check your child's phone.)

Vault app:

An app called 'The Secret Calculator Vault'. It looks like a calculator but it is definitely not. There are apps hidden within it. Parents think the child is using it to do math, when really it's used to hide conversations.

Hidden apps on the second page:

Next time parents check their child's phone, they should open each folder and then swipe left. Oftentimes, there may be a hidden app on a second page, not visible to the naked eye. For example, if you click on the 'Utilities' folder and then slide left, there could be more hidden apps revealed. There can be up to 12 pages of apps in each folder.

Spotlight Search

If you know the names of the apps you are looking for, there's an easier way. Place your finger on the middle of the home screen and swipe down. This will open the Spotlight search. Type the name of the app you are looking for. If it's on the phone, it will pop up. Parents can take this one step further. If the child is super-savvy, he or she may have the app blocked on Spotlight. So, to get around that, click on 'Settings'. Then click on 'General'-- followed by 'Spotlight Search'.

Every app on the child's phone will be displayed here. If the button is not showing green, they have it hidden.