Live from St. Joe: Here’s what you need to know about the Total Solar Eclipse on Aug. 21

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Planning to travel to St. Joe on Aug. 21 to watch the Total Solar Eclipse?

Starting at 9 a.m. in the video player above the St. Joseph Visitors Bureau, along with the City of St. Joseph and Buchanan County will chat about the history of Eclipses, the special effects you can expect to see and common sense viewing tips presented by Dr. Angela Speck.

Dr. Speck, Director of Astronomy at the University of Missouri, will also explain why this eclipse is generating so much attention, the timeline of the eclipse, and why St. Joseph is a prime viewing location.