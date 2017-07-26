Local 88-year-old hospice patient gets country singer Luke Bryan to break no butt-touching rule

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- A local 88-year-old hospice patient recently got country superstar Luke Bryan to break a very specific rule of his -- no butt grabbing.

Frances Stanaway met her country crush on Friday before he headlined a show at Sprint Center.

Frances is a patient with Crossroads Hospice and met Bryan as part of the "Gift of a Day" program. She called the experience "heaven."

"Ever since I can remember," her family member Linda Sokolaski said. "She loves all country music and she just loves music. But country has always been her favorite. She just had such a great time the other night."

The 88-year-old and her family says they have received a lot of phone calls since the pictures have gone viral.

"All of this attention," Sokolaski said. "We did not expect all of this attention for a little old lady who just wanted to have a little bit of fun for the last days of her life. And just having fun. And I never dreamed it would cause this much attention."

Sokolaski said Frances was the last person in line for the meet and greet so Bryan could spend a little extra time with her.

"He kneeled down beside her in her wheelchair and was so kind," Sokolaski said. "He put his hand on her knee and spoke with her, just as if he was a relative."