Local program created to provide free dance classes carries on passion of dancer taken too soon in crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A unique dance group, Em's Spotlight, is holding a special dance recital Wednesday night.

Em's Spotlight offers free dance lessons to kids who would otherwise not be able to afford lessons.

The program was named after Emily Silver man who died tragically in a car wreck. It was her dream to open up a dance school that wouldn't charge for classes.

Currently there are 34 students at nine different schools and sites.

Watch the video above to see the joy this program has brought to these children.