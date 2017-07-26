Manhattan and Lawrence police to hold joint news conference on 17-year-old case of serial rapist on college campuses

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Two police departments will be making an announcement Thursday regarding a sexual assault investigation that began nearly 17 years ago.

Members of the Riley County Police Department and the Lawrence Police Department will hold a joint news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Riley County Law Enforcement Center.

RCPD said the announcement is in regard to “an ongoing joint investigation into sexual assaults occurring in both jurisdictions dating back to October of 2000.”

Officials did not provide more details about the announcement, but WIBW 13 News reports that agencies had been working together in 2009 on a case of 13 rapes targeting KU and K-State students, possibly perpetrated by one serial rapist.

Steve Six, then attorney general, worked with Manhattan and Lawrence law enforcement agencies at that time to find the suspect. Six said the assaults had notable similarities, dating back to 2001.