Mayor and police continue community outreach sessions, this time on city’s east side

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Hitting the streets to lower violence and improve the community, Kansas city's police chief and Mayor Sly James are pounding the pavement on the city's east side Wednesday night.

This event is starting with a question-and-answer session with residents here at the Police Athletic League.

Afterwards, like they did last month in south Kansas City, Mayor Sly James and Interim Police Chief David Zimmerman, along with police commanders, officers, and other city officials will be walking door-to-door in the neighborhood surrounding the Police Athletic League to talk to people living around here about crime prevention and addressing their concerns.

This is the second of three community engagement and crime prevention neighborhood events in Kansas City.

The final one will be in Kansas City North. That date has not yet been determined.