SMSD kindergarten teacher puts unique spin on summer reading in digital age

OLATHE, Kan. -- One local teacher is now using technology to connect with her students and to help keep their brains working until school starts up again.

Carol Valdes, who goes by Venis Valdez on YouTube, is a rising internet star -- at least among students at Shawanoe Elementary School in the Shawnee Mission School District.

The kindergarten teacher created a YouTube channel this summer where she posts videos of herself and her friends reading books.

"I tell my students readers read everywhere," Valdes said. "It doesn't matter where you are. What better way to teach it than by doing this?"

