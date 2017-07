KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is in custody Wednesday morning after a standoff that lasted more than five hours.

It happened in the Northland near Northeast 52nd and North Tullis Avenue.

It started around 9 p.m. Tuesday and ended shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Police thought the man was possibly armed with explosives.

An armored car helped evacuate people who live nearby.

No one was hurt in the standoff,  and everyone has since returned home.

We just heard 2 flash bangs at staging area at Gracemoor Elementary mile from scene. Likely dozen evacuated who say suspect may have grenade pic.twitter.com/axfJoL0kb7 — Dave D'Marko (@DaveDMarko) July 26, 2017