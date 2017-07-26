Taste of Africa’s chicken pilau

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- You don't have to travel halfway around the world to get a taste of authentic food from Kenya or Ethiopia. You can go to Taste of Africa in Overland Park. After celebrity chef Stretch stopped by the restaurant, owner Doreen Muhoro stopped by the FOX 4 studio to demonstrate how easy it is to make one of the restaurant's dishes.

Chicken Pilau

Ingredients:

1 lb chicken

1 1/2 cups of basmati rice

1 cup mixed vegetables

large onion

10 cloves of garlic

2 lg pieces of fresh ginger

pilau masala spice (cloves, cardamons, black pepper, cumin seeds and cinnamon sticks ground together)

salt to taste

cooking oil

water

Directions:

Puree the ginger and garlic to make ginger garlic paste.

Grind the spices together to make a pilau spice.

Chop the onions.

Boil the chicken with water, salt and some ginger garlic paste in extra water to make stock until the chicken is tender for about 25 minutes.

Wash the rice and set it aside for about 20 minutes to make it fluffy.

Fry the onions until golden brown then add the ginger garlic paste and stir continuously to prevent it from sticking.

Stir for a few minutes then add the pilau masala spice and mix well.

Add the stock and if it's not enough, you can add some water and salt to taste and stir then add the chicken.

The stock/water to rice ratio is 2:1.

When the mixture comes to a boil, add the rice and stir, then let it boil. Then reduce reduce the heat. When the liquid level reaches the rice level, turn off the heat and add the mixed vegetables and cover tightly. Do not mix at this point. Cover and let the vegetables steam for about 15 minutes. Uncover the pilau and gently mix so the vegetables and meat are well distributed. You can then garnish with green peppers, tomato rind and onion rings.

Serve with salad.

