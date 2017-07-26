Three people in custody after leading police on chase that crossed state lines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A police chase that lasted more than 30 minutes Wednesday morning is over.

It began in Kansas City, Kan., and ended in Mission Hills.

One woman and two men are in custody after that high speed chase across state lines.

It began around 3:10 a.m. near 7th and Osage in Kansas City, Kan., then went to downtown Kansas City. It eventually crossed into the east side of the city near Benton Boulevard.

Police say at times the suspect's Chevy van with Kansas temporary tags, drove at high speeds going in the wrong direction anywhere from 40 to 80 mph.

The chase then went from the east side to the Waldo area. Then it crossed into Kansas where KCMO alerted police on the Kansas side.

The van eventually pulled into the driveway of a house at 2840 Verona Road.

The woman got out, two men bailed. One of the suspects was caught with the help of the Kansas City canine unit.

Police have since said all three suspects are in custody. They are believed to to be robbery suspects.