Total solar eclipse preparations under way in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – 26 days until St. Joseph is flooded with national scientists, astronomers, media -- all to experience and capture a once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse. City leaders have spent more than four years planning for August 21, 2017.

Dr. Angela Speck is the Director of Astronomy at the University of Missouri. She joined the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau Wednesday for three free public session to teach people about an event she called “once-in-a-generation.”

Dr. Speck said “this one is particularly special.” She said these types of eclipses happen once a year somewhere on earth, but for it to occur on land, in a place where many can travel to see it, is rare. She believe people will be “gasping in awe” the day of the event.

She explained in front of dozens Wednesday that on August 21, in the middle of the day, skies will turn dark, weather will turn cool, stars will appear. She also described how animals will go about their normal nightly activities since the sky will become dark; birds will swarm, cows will head for the bards, dogs who eat at night will expect their food.

Speck described this as fascinating and exciting, as long as people wear the correct safety eyewear. Click here to watch a video in which she and medical doctors explain what that looks like.

The information the city has gathered from years of planning has culminated into this website. Click here for all things eclipse in St. Joseph.