WARNING-Disturbing video: Men laugh at shark being pulled violently behind speedboat

A well-known shark enthusiast known as ‘Mark the Shark’ distributed a troubling video on Instagram of unidentified men pulling a shark behind them on a speed boat.

Mark ‘Mark the Shark’ Quartiano posted the 11-second video to Instagram, obviously disturbed by the men’s idea of a good time. The men were laughing at the violence against the shark. He said he thought they were looking for his approval from him.

One of the men appears to say the shark is going to die.

“CAN SOMEONE PLEASE TELL ME WTF IS GOING ON HERE ???? JUST GOT THIS ON MY FEED ! SENT FROM @bearjew428 AND @MICHAELWENZEL .FOR ONCE I MAY HAVE TO AGREE WITH @PETA. #WHODOESTHISSHIT #sowrong #notcool,” Quartiano said in his Instagram post.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission received a tip about the video and is investigating.

“To drag a shark by the tail on a rope, it’s not sporting. It’s not. It should be against the law,” Quartiano said.