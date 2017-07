Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHIE, Mo. -- The Squeegee™ is in action at the Archie, Mo., public library. Workers and volunteers there are trying to get the water out of the building. It ruined books and other supplies.

FOX 4's Shannon O'Brien went inside and took pictures, which you can see in the video player above.

Archie, Mo., is about 30 miles south of Lee's Summit.