Business owners and employees affected by flooding spend day cleaning up massive mess

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Business owners and employees are picking up the pieces after the flooding at Indian Creek, near 103rd and Wornall, destroyed or damaged their buildings.

FOX 4's Melissa Stern talked with several people out there all day cleaning up the mess from the floods overnight. Many business owners say they didn’t have flood insurance…and now - whatever the cost to fix the damage will come out of pocket.

“This whole area was under water,” said Laurie Black, the Owner Of “You Only Better”.

The scene at Indian Creek was a nightmare for business owners after storms and flooding caused irreversible damage to their buildings.

“When I came in and looked downstairs, and saw that it was completely under water, it was just an incredibly sick feeling, I felt like I was going to throw up all morning,” added Black.

Black owns a weight loss and wellness center and day spa on the bottom floor — which was still completely submerged Thursday afternoon.

“They’re finally getting the water pumped out, but I’m sure everything’s a loss,” Black said.

The owner of LeSalon Images is out of town, but called her son in law after hearing the news.

“I got a phone call early this morning, and told me that she had heard that Indian Creek had flooded, and she asked me if I could come down here and assess the damage,” said Charles Johnson, who owns a construction company, and brought his guys down to try and get the water out.

“It’s super unfortunate this time, it’s a little bit worse than some of the other times,” Johnson added, “We don’t control the weather, and there’s quite a few people who work at this salon… so it puts a lot of people out.”

The day took its toll on business owners and employees trying to salvage anything they could.

“We have an online business, as well as our MasVape business, and everything from the online business was all of our stock downstairs, and that’s just all gone,” said Christian Osborne, a MasVape Employee.

“We’re all pretty worn out, most of us got here pretty early, it’s been an ongoing process,” Johnson said.

“Pretty sad, it’s my livelihood, I’ve got clients that have already paid for packages, and it’s just a lot,” Black added.

Most of these business do not have flood insurance, and one business owner tells me this area is so prone to flooding that getting insurance is nearly impossible for a small business owner.