Cleaning up and drying out begin after gushing waters swamp apartments, homes in Grandview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- Several neighborhoods in Grandview are in clean-up mode after being inundated with water Thursday morning. Heaps of mud and water seeped inside more than 30 apartment homes near River Oaks Golf Club.

In the shadows of the early morning, neighborhoods near Merrywood Circle turned into a full-fledged river.

"Wow, this is crazy," one neighbor said in a cell phone recording.

In the light of day, neighbors waking up to mayhem. Cassandra Fickel's neighbor came to her house banging on the door.

"I opened my door and was like, 'What do you want?' He was like, 'Are you okay? Are you okay?' And I'm like, 'Yes. I'm okay. What's wrong?' He's like, 'We've got a flood out here!'" said Fickel.

"Never ever, ever seen anything like this," said Anraya King.

Fickel's next door neighbor, Anraya King, found water gushing into her house and her puppy trapped.

"I just get in. It was up to my calf. It was so dirty and black. Oh my God! It was so nasty. So I go own there, get him. I had to dump his cage out because it was so much water. Oh it was crazy," said King.

The water was two-feet deep, covering every inch of her living room and kitchen.

"I mean just everything. Mud everywhere. It was covering part of the refrigerator," said King.

Neighbors on the other side of the street, got it even worse. Water rushing own the hill from the gold course came into the front of their homes. Then the Little Blue River came out of its banks, pouring into the back of the apartments.

"The entire front looked like a river just flowing. It came up and washed over. It was just flowing, pouring into the house and the garage," said Chrissie Prescott.

In Prescott's house, water covered the electric outlets, shorting out appliances. Muck and mud were even seeping into her fridge, and water was filling up not the washing machine, but her dryer.

"My landlord said we might have to find somewhere to go, and we don't have anywhere to go. It's really emotional. This is my kids' home," said Prescott.

While many residents have lost everything in their homes, some even losing their vehicles, they do have one thing: each other. Neighbors have been coming together to clean up their community.

"I'm just really thankful to God. All my kids are okay. My husband's alright. The dog's just fine," said Prescott.

The Grandview Fire Department and building inspector have already been out doing early damage assessments, going door-to-door in neighborhoods hit by flooding. It's information helping the Red Cross get help where it's needed, and data that will also be critical in a potential disaster declaration down the road.