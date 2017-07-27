‘Embarrassed and thankful’- Owners of Coach’s Bar recount 4+ hours trapped in flooded restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Coach's Bar & Grill owners Brian Darby and Chrissy Carle reached dry land about four hours after water poured into the restaurant, trapping them inside in the ceiling.

The Kansas City, Mo., Water Rescue Team brought out boats to reach them, used a ladder to climb onto the roof, and then a saw to cut their way to them.

"They were in communication with us the whole time, kept us updated. Also I had some friends letting us know what was going on. They decided to come in through the roof,...and they came with their saw and communicated. The first hole, punched through, 'Hi guys!'" Chrissy recalls feeling and saying when she saw her rescuers through the hole in the roof. "We were happy to see them and hear from them."

Brian and Chrissy arrived at the restaurant at about 4:00 a.m. They had heard about the flooding at Indian Creek and wanted to move some of the things in the restaurant away from the water.

"It was stupid that's for sure. Trying to save property. I'm sorry I put my friends and my family through that. It's been a rough morning," said Brian Darby.

Both recounted what is often said about flood waters: They came on quickly.

"It happened so quickly. The front walls caved in and the water just gushed in on us and it was like Woah. It was pretty quick," Chrissy said.

"The front windows broke out so we jumped up on the bar, which is about four feet high, and we quickly realized that wasn't going to be enough, so then we found a micro beer cooler... so we jumped up on that and it was kind of moving around a little bit so we didn't feel safe on that. So we actually kind of climbed over some rafters and got into a food storage area that we have. That's when we felt like we were safe," said Chrissy.

FOX 4's Karli Ritter said the flooding Thursday morning at Indian Creek is historic:

Today's record crest at 103rd & Wornall: 27.95'

Previous crest in June 2010: 25.5'

Today's record crest at 103rd & Metcalf: 17.97'

Previous crest in June 1984: 17.78'

"Embarrassed. Thankful. We put their lives in danger and they came and got us and we appreciate that. They did their job above and beyond. We were scared in there. I've never been in something like that," said Brian.

Click here for a phone conversation FOX 4’s Mark Alford and Abby Eden had with Brian Darby while he waited in the ceiling.

See the rescue here: